Morning top 5: Leaving and Junior Cert exams get under way; investigations continue after Bray shooting

More than 120,000 students will start their Leaving and Junior Cert exams this morning.

English is the first paper for all students, while those sitting the Applied Leaving have it combined with communications.

It's also the first time that a new course in Politics and Society will be tested in 41 pilot centres.

***

Investigations into a shooting at Bray Boxing Club in Wicklow are focusing on the gunman's getaway car.

The gunman opened fire at the club yesterday morning, killing 50-year-old Robert Messett.

Detectives are investigating whether the father of champion boxer Katie Taylor, Pete Taylor - who was injured in the attack - was the intended target.

A third man was shot in the leg.

***

Nearly 200 people are still missing in Guatemala, where authorities say the Fuego volcano's showing more signs of activity.

The volcano erupted again yesterday, billowing ash more than 5,000m above sea level

75 bodies have been recovered.

***

The housing crisis is contributing to bottlenecks in the application process for asylum seekers.

According to research by the ESRI think tank, people seeking asylum here are now waiting an average of 18 to 20 months to complete the first stage of the process.

That's up from a waiting time of around 11 weeks in 2015.

The research points to a lack of options in the housing market as a reason why asylum seekers struggle to leave direct provision centres.

***

Ireland's latest EuroMillions winner is waking up this morning €17 million richer.

It's not known at this stage who the lucky person is or where the winning ticket was sold, so people are being advised to check their tickets.

The winning numbers from last night's draw were 9, 15, 22, 39 and 46 - the Lucky Stars were 4 and 5.