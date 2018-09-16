Morning top 5: Khan calls for second Brexit vote; Typhoon Mangkhut heads for China; US border agent suspected of killing spree

Fianna Fáil has dropped to its lowest support level in a year according to a new poll.

The Sunday Business Post/Red C poll ahead of the new Dáil term sees Micheál Martin's party drop three points to 22%.

Fine Gael is now 11 points clear of their nearest rivals on 33% - despite dropping 1% in the poll.

Sinn Féin is down two points to 14%, while Labour remains rooted on 6%.

Independents are up 4 to 13%, with the Independent Alliance on 4%.

***

The Mayor of London has called a second Brexit vote once the outcome of negotiations becomes clearer.

Writing in the Observer newspaper Sadiq Khan said the UK now faced either a ‘vague bad deal’ or “no deal” six months out from its official exit date.

He said he has become “increasingly alarmed as the chaotic approach to the negotiations has become mired in confusion and deadlock” and the country now face a “hugely damaging” outcome.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has said that "giving in" to calls for a second referendum would be "a gross betrayal” of Britain’s democracy.

***

Typhoon Mangkhut is heading to China after leaving at least 28 people dead in its path across the northern Philippines.

It is feared the death toll may rise as blocked roads and communication failures mean many rural areas have still not been reached.

Nearly half a million people have been evacuated seven cities ahead of the storm’s landfall in China’s Guangdong province.

China’s national meteorological centre has warned that southern China "will face a severe test caused by wind and rain" and urged officials to prepare for possible disasters.

***

Tropical Storm Florence has left at least 11 people dead as it continues to dump an "epic" amount of rainfall on North Carolina in the US.

Rivers are rising towards record levels as thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate the US state.

President Donald Trump has issued a disaster declaration as forecasters warn more than three feet of water could bring major flooding further inland.

At least 800,000 households are without power and residents have been warned not to return to flooded homes until they get the ‘all clear.’

***

A US Border Patrol agent has been charged with murder following what police have called a two-week serial killing spree that left four prostitutes dead.

Juan David Ortiz was arrested after a fifth woman escaped at a petrol station and alerted police.

The 35-year-old Border Patrol intel supervisor was found hiding in a Texas car park at around 2am after he initially fled police on Saturday.

He has been charged with four counts of murder as well as aggravated assault and unlawful restraint.