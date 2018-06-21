Morning top 5: Juncker in Dublin; Trump ends separation policy; and Instagram overhaul

The President of the European Commission Jean Claude Juncker will address a joint sitting of the Dáil and Seanad later.

He is joined on the visit to Dublin by the EU's Chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier.

It is being seen as a gesture of solidarity ahead of a European Council meeting next week.

US President Donald Trump has ended his administration's policy of separating children from their parents at the US-Mexico border.

He has signed an executive order to end the practice - but he says a "zero tolerance" approach to immigration will continue.

There has been global outrage at footage that emerged of migrant children being locked up in cages at detention centres.

The office in charge of issuing passports will be questioned by TDs today about why it is taking people so long to get one.

The Public Accounts Committee wants an explanation for the delays - with reports some people are waiting up to eight weeks to get their passport.

The committee chair has called the situation a "mess" that has caused "unnecessary upset and trauma" for families going on holidays.

Organisers of the first national awareness day for Family Carers today hope it will shine a light on the work of a "hidden army".



Family Carers Ireland says the unpaid work of over 300,000 people saves the Government €10bn a year.

It wants the State to offer family carers greater supports.

Instagram is now going to allow users to post hour-long videos.

A new tool is being rolled out so people can create long-form content on the social media site.

The limit has been 60 seconds up to now.