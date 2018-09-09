Morning top 5: Johnson claims Brexit deal is "suicide vest"; North Korea's new parade; and 9/11 subway station re-opens

Former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has accused Theresa May of wrapping the country in a "suicide vest", and handing the detonator to Brussels.

Mr Johnson has used his article in Britain's Mail On Sunday to dramatically turn up the heat on the British Prime Minister.

He claims her Chequers proposal is 'humiliation' and that the Northern Ireland 'backstop' threatens the union between the north and the rest of the UK.

****

North Korea has held its annual military parade - but this year did not show off its inter-continental ballistic missiles.

The weapons have seen the rogue nation hit with multiple international sanctions in recent months.

It is the 70th anniversary of the country's official birth as a nation.

****

A New York City subway station has re-opened, almost two decades after it was destroyed in the terrorist attacks of 9/11.

When the twin towers of the World Trade Centre fell in 2001, Cortlandt Street station was buried under the rubble.

The new station has been named WTC Cortlandt to reflect its connection to the World Trade Centre.

****

Polls have opened in Sweden in a general election which has been dominated by immigration.

The election could see far-right Party Sweden Democrats become the second biggest in the country's parliament.

But the prime minister there described them as racist and a threat to European values.

****

A new bus route for Dublin comes into service from Sunday morning - the first operated by British company, Go Ahead.

The company is launching the 175 route from Citywest to UCD.

It will also take control of a further 23 routes from Dublin Bus on a phased basis.