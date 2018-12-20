Morning top 5: Ireland's Brexit contingency plan; gift voucher legislation; and home vision trials

The Tánaiste Simon Coveney says plans for a no-deal Brexit are a "sobering read".

The Government published details of their disaster planning last night.

On the infrastructure side, Dublin and Rosslare Ports will need an upgrade to deal with a significant increase in customs checks - this will need to be done at airports too.

****

The Labour Party says that legislation allowing a tribunal relating to the CervicalCheck scandal to take place needs to be brought forward as soon as possible.

Yesterday, Health Minister Simon Harris announced the creation of a tribunal in the new year to deal with claims relating to the controversy.

It will be chaired by Ms Justice Mary Irvine and will meet in private.

****

A bill to give gift vouchers a five year expiry date has been passed by cabinet ministers.

It also makes it illegal for a shop to ask you to spend all of the voucher in one transaction.

Companies will not be allowed to cancel a voucher if the wrong name is on it or to charge extra fees for correcting the name.

****

A new trial is being launched to investigate whether patients with wet age-related macular degeneration could test their vision at home, rather than attend a hospital appointment.

The study by Queen's University Belfast and the University of Bristol is designed to ease pressure on the public health system in the UK.

If the study shows that home eye tests can detect when treatment is needed, patients might only need to attend hospital appointments to have treatment.

****

Two Irish short films have made the Oscar shortlist.

Cartoon Saloon's 'Late Afternoon' - which stars Fionnula Flanagan - was among those selected under Best Animated Short.

'Detainment' made the cut in the Live Action Short category.