Morning top 5: Ireland rugby team praised after historic win against All Blacks; Raab accuses Irish Government of 'politicising the backstop'

The Ireland rugby team has been praised after their historic win over New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin last night.

The 16-9 win was the first time Ireland has prevailed against the All Blacks on home soil.

Sports Minister Shane Ross hailed what he called a "monumental triumph for Joe Schmidt and his team", while the Taoiseach said it proves that "sometimes we can be the best in the world".

***

Dominic Raab, who in recent days became Theresa May's second Brexit secretary to quit the job, is accusing her of failing to stand up to 'bullying' from Brussels.

Mr Raab has told the Sunday Times the UK needs to show it will 'walk away' if the terms of a deal are not reasonable.

He also accused the Irish Government of spending 'too much time politicising the backstop' and 'behaving irresponsibly'.

***

Sinn Féin wants the Government to hold off on a tax cut and spend some of the money saved on social supports.

The party has said the tax cut proposed by Leo Varadkar at the Fine Gael party conference yesterday will cost €2.27 billion.

The Taoiseach unveiled plans to raise the entry point for the top rate of tax to €50,000, which could be worth €60 euro a week to a single person.

According to the Taoiseach, the proposed changes would be phased in over five years.

***

Crumlin Children's Hospital in Dublin is to conduct a review into how a woman was incorrectly told she didn't have a cancer gene, according to reports this morning.

The Sunday Times reports that the woman, who does not want to be identified, was told in 2009 that she tested negative for the BRCA1 gene.

However, it's emerged her test result was incorrect and her doctors were told last month that she actually tested positive.

The woman is now being treated for an aggressive form of ovarian cancer.

***

24,255 people have been killed on Irish roads since records began.

They are being remembered today as part of 'World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims'.

Commemorations are taking place globally for those injured or killed in road traffic collisions.