Morning top 5: Investigations continue after suspicious death of teenager; four Irish men held in Spain over €3.4m drugs seizure

Gardaí are appealing for assistance from the public in relation to the suspicious death of a 14-year-old girl in Dublin.

It follows the discovery of her body in a disused house on the Clonee Road in Lucan.

Detectives believe the remains are those of missing Ana Kriegel, who was last seen close by in Catherine's Park.

***

Four Irish men remain in custody in southern Spain after a joint operation by gardaí and Spanish police uncovered drugs worth €3.4 million.

Gardaí say the cannabis herb was found hidden in lettuce pallets on a lorry that was bound for Ireland.

The operation happened on May 6th near Malaga, but details were only released last night.

The Irish men - aged 56, 45, 35 and 33 - have already appeared before a Spanish magistrate, while a 27-year-old Romanian man was also arrested.

***

Belfast Crown Court will today hear Paddy Jackson’s attempt to recover his legal costs arising from his nine-week rape trial.

The former Ireland and Ulster rugby player was acquitted of raping and sexually assaulting a woman at a party in his south Belfast home in 2016.

Last month, his lawyers indicated his intention to apply for his costs to be paid by the Public Prosecution Service.

The reasons for his application will be outlined in court this afternoon.

***

The college drop out rate for students who went to DEIS Schools in disadvantaged areas is almost double that for those who went to fee-paying schools.

The Research by the Higher Education Authority also shows that 86% of Irish college students progress on to second year - a slight increase on previous figures.

The students most likely not to progress are male students studying computer science, construction or engineering.

***

The World Health Organisation will hold an emergency meeting later after two deaths from Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

An outbreak has spread to a city of more than one million people - the first time it's hit an urban area in the central African country.

The DRC's health ministry has confirmed 11 new cases.