Morning top 5: Hurricane Michael batters Florida; trial of man accused of attacking Irishman Sean Cox to start today

The trial of an Italian man accused of attacking and seriously injuring an Irishman outside Anfield before a Liverpool match is due to start today.

Sean Cox, from Dunboyne in Co Meath, suffered severe brain injuries when he was hit just minutes before a Champions League game last April.

Filippo Lombardi from Viale Antonio Ciamarra in Rome is charged with wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm on the 53-year-old father of three.

***

In the US, one man is believed to have died in Florida after a tree fell on his home during the devastation caused by Hurricane Michael.

The storm battered the state's north-west coastline with winds of almost 250 km/h yesterday.

The hurricane has since weakened, but has left a trail of destruction in its wake - including uprooted trees, power cuts and severe flooding.

***

'Severe winds' are expected from later today with Storm Callum set to hit Ireland, with flooding also possible in coastal areas.

Status orange wind warnings will come into effect for 13 coastal counties tonight.

A lower-level status yellow wind warning will also be in place for the rest of the country overnight and into Friday morning.

***

The Royal College of Physicians is welcoming the passage of the Public Health Alcohol Bill.

It means alcohol products will now include health warnings and the advertising of drink will be restricted in certain places.

Action will also be taken on the separation and visibility of alcohol products in stores.

The long-delayed bill passed through the Oireachtas yesterday evening, and now goes to the President to be signed into law.

***

The head of Permanent TSB will be before an Oireachtas Committee on Finance today, to explain the bank's decision to sell thousands of mortgages to a vulture fund.

Jeremy Masding with discuss the controversial Project Glas portfolio, which contained almost 11,000 distressed mortgages.

It was sold to Start Mortgages in July for €1.3 billion.