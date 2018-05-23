Morning top 5: Hundreds attend Jastine Valdez vigil; Flanagan says 'substantial' terrorist threat remains; Varadkar rejects electoral register claims

Hundreds of people turned out for a vigil in Enniskerry in Wicklow last night for Jastine Valdez.

A minute’s silence was held for the 24 year old who was abducted and strangled on Saturday.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for information on the movements of her suspected abductor Mark Hennessy over the weekend.

The father of two was shot dead by Gardaí on Sunday.

***

The Taoiseach has told Independent TD Mattie McGrath to 'cool the conspiracy theories' about the electoral register ahead of Friday's abortion referendum.

Up to 125,000 extra people were added to the supplementary register in the last few months.

Deputy McGrath and Sinn Féin TD Peadar Tóibin claim a number of foreign nationals have been registered despite not applying for a vote.

Leo Varadkar said there was no truth to the claims, noting that it was “very encouraging to see a huge number of young people registering to vote in the past couple of weeks.”

***

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an alleged sex assault on a woman in Dublin.

It happened in the early hours of Sunday morning at Mount Argus Road in Harold's Cross.

A man reportedly forced a woman against a car, when he was interrupted by an approaching couple.

The suspect is described as being approximately 6 feet tall, with broad shoulders, black hair and a beard - and is able to speak in Spanish.

***

There remains a substantial threat to Ireland from terrorist activity, according to the Justice Minister.

Charlie Flanagan has warned the cabinet that dissident Republicans pose a particular risk.

He wants two bills renewed to clamp down on organised crime.

They'll target things like training people to use firearms, the withholding of information and the intimidation of jurors and witnesses.

***

A national day of demonstration is being planned for May 30th, in protest at the Cervical Check scandal.

It is being organised by a new group which has been set up to represent women's rights in Ireland.

Standing4Women has already attracted over 17,000 members with close to 30 regional groups around the country.

Spokesperson Clare O'Connor says the group is a network of activists that want to stand on women’s issues.