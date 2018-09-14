Morning top 5: Hospital waiting lists hit record high; Sale of Magdalene laundry blocked; Major investment in education to be announced

The number of people waiting for treatment in Irish hospitals has hit a new record high.

Figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund show 718,690 people were waiting to be seen or treated by a doctor at the end of August.

The figures include more than 48,000 children - one third of whom have been waiting for over a year.

It comes amid reports that a major overspend at the Department of Health has dashed plans for tax cuts or increased spending in next month’s budget.

***

The sale of the last Magdalene Laundry site in Dublin city centre won't be going ahead.

It's after councillors voted at last night's Dublin City Council meeting to halt the sale to a Japanese hotel chain on Sean McDermott Street.

Social Democrats Councillor Gary Gannon put forward the motion, which was backed by at least 80 per cent of members.

He says it's a major result so the women of the Magdalene Laundry are honoured.

***

The government is to announce a €11.9bn Investment in education as part of Project Ireland 2040.

The funding promises a 70% increase in school capital funding over the next decade to build new schools and modernises existing ones.

The plan aims to end the long term use of prefabs by 2021 and treble capital investment in Higher Education.

It also includes a commitment to ensuring that all secondary schools are provided with access to state of the art sport and PE halls.

***

A major new study is warning that Brexit could threaten the peace process in the North.

The research from Queen’s University in Belfast and the Committee on the Administration of Justice in Northern Ireland says it could also weaken protections for human rights and equality.

Meanwhile talks between the UK and EU are resuming in Brussels today.

It comes after UK Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab said the UK would not pay its divorce bill if no deal was agreed.

***

Winds of 160kph are battering the state of North Carolina as storm Florence approaches the US Eastern Seaboard.

Florence has weakened from a hurricane to a Category One storm – however residents have been warned not to get complacent, with the weather system still bringing “life-threatening” conditions.

The US National Hurricane Centre is warning of the potential for "catastrophic" flooding from lakes, rivers and freshwater reserves.

At least 150,000 people are already without power, and forecasters have warned that conditions will only get more lethal as the storm pushes ashore.