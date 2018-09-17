Morning top 5: Hopes fade for dozens trapped by Philippines landslide; Labour 'united behind' Howlin; Novichok ruled out in fresh Salisbury scare

Hopes are fading for dozens of people trapped after a major landslide in the Philippines following the devastation caused by Typhoon Mangkhut.

At least 40 people, mostly gold miners, are missing after part of a mountain slope collapsed on houses in Itogon town in Benguet province.

The Typhoon made landfall in mainland China last night, after leaving at least 64 people dead in its wake across the Philippines.

Hong Kong has begun a massive cleanup operation after the weather system ripped through the city yesterday.

***

Brendan Howlin appears to have done enough to stave off a challenge to his leadership of the Labour Party at a marathon meeting last night.

The Labour leader faced tough criticism at the party think-in in Drogheda last night.

Over four and a half hours the Wexford TD heard from disgruntled party members, who accused him of failing to connect with the public.

Key party members voiced their support for him last night – with TDs and Senators insisting the leadership issue has now been put to bed.

***

Met Éireann is warning that several parts of the country could be hit by flooding today as storm Helene makes its way towards Ireland.

Up to 40mm of rain is expected to fall – with a yellow rainfall warning issued for Galway and Mayo.

Met Éireann said further warnings could be issued during the day, with heavy rain expected on the south and east coasts.

Winds are expected to reach gale or strong gale force out at sea, but will be fresh to strong over land areas.

***

Authorities in the UK have ruled out the involvement of the nerve agent novichok after two people fell ill at a Salisbury restaurant.

Police cordoned off a restaurant in the city after a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s became unwell on Sunday evening.

The pair have been assessed at Salisbury District Hospital following concerns they had been "exposed to an unknown substance."

They will remain under observation in hospital over the coming days.

***

There are calls for urgent reform of eye-care services, after figures revealed that over 41,000 people are waiting for treatment.

More than 16,000 people have been waiting for longer than a year.

Triona Culliton, president of the Association of Optometrists Ireland said there are waiting times of up to five years for cataract surgery in some parts of the country.

It comes after figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund last week revealed that over 700,000 people are on waiting lists for treatment in Irish hospitals.