Morning top 5: Homelessness labelled Government's "greatest failure"; GPs meet amid abortion concerns; Euro 2020 draw in Dublin

Mary Lou McDonald says the housing crisis is the Government's greatest failure.

The Sinn Féin leader has lashed out at Leo Varadkar after attending yesterday's 'Homes for All' march in Dublin City Centre.

Deputy McDonald says a thousand children have become homeless on the Taoiseach's watch.

She says that's unimaginable stress for parents - adding that people deserve a home for Christmas, not a hostel.

***

An extraordinary general meeting of the Irish College of General Practitioners will take place today over abortion services.

The meeting was convened to address concerns by members regarding the implementation of the new service, due in January.

The ICGP says their position has been clear that it favours an opt-in service for GPs.

The organisation says the purpose of the meeting is to consult with members and enable debate.

***

An emergency meeting of the French government will take place later after another weekend of protests in Paris.

More than 220 people were arrested in clashes between demonstrators and police.

The action - which began two weeks ago - has widened from unhappiness about fuel price rises to cover general discontent with President Macron.

Speaking from the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, the French president condemned the violence.

***

Theresa May insists the leaders she's met at the G20 summit in Argentina, are keen to sign and implement ambitious free trade deals with the UK post Brexit.

That's despite the 8-page official record of the event not giving the EU withdrawal a single mention.

Meanwhile, the UK Labour Party has said it is ready to join other parties in proceedings against the government for contempt of Parliament.

The party wants the full legal advice on Brexit provided to the Government published ahead of the crucial Parliamentary vote on the deal on December 11th.

***

The draw for the qualifying rounds of the 2020 European Championships is taking place in Dublin this morning.

Ireland and Northern Ireland will both be placed in the pot of third seeds when the draw gets underway at 11am.

The qualifying rounds will determine 20 of the 24 teams that compete in the tournament in 2020.

The tournament proper will be first to be held in venues across Europe – with Ireland one of 12 countries playing host to the games.