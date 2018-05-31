Morning top 5: Homeless figures criticism; Ana Kriegel's funeral; and World No Tobacco Day

Focus Ireland say responsibility for publishing homeless figures should be taken away from the Government.

The charity is calling for the Central Statistics Office (CSO) to take over after the Department of Housing's April figures showed a slight drop to 9,652.

But the department took around 300 people out of the figures, saying they are actually in homes and not emergency accommodation.

****

The Bethany Home Survivors Group says the decision by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to carry out a sampling exercise of other adoption agencies as a step in the right direction.

The group says those who have been affected by the adoption scandal at St Patrick's Guild should be part of a redress scheme.

126 people had their adoptive parents registered as their birth parents, and may not know they are adopted at all.

****

The funeral takes place today of murdered schoolgirl Ana Kriegel.

The 14-year-old was found dead in a derelict farmhouse in the Lucan area of Dublin earlier this month.

A 13-year-old boy was charged with her murder last week.

****

A water pipeline serving the Staleen Water Treatment Plant which serves Drogheda and East Meath has burst.

A crew began repairs last night after it happened close to the same place as the burst which happened last year.

The treated drinking water reservoir has enough water to maintain a supply for the moment - but customers are being asked to conservve water.

****

One hundred people die from smoking every week in Ireland, according to the HSE.

Its research for World No Tobacco Day found one in four men and one in five women still smoke.

Every week, the HSE supports over 5,000 people with online, telephone and face to face smoking cessation support.