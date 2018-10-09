Morning top 5: Government to unveil Budget 2019; funeral mass for Emma Mhic Mhathúna to take place in Kerry

Today's Budget will be worth around €5 euro a week to workers.

A mix of tax cuts and spending increases in housing and health will make up the spine of Paschal Donohoe's announcement.

An affordable housing package, a granny flat scheme and tax breaks for landlords are on the way in housing.

The total spend is expected to come to €1.4-1.5 billion.

***

Inner City Helping Homeless says an extra €2 billion should be assigned to housing in today's Budget.

CEO Anthony Flynn says the money is crucial to be able to build houses on a massive scale.

He suggested that the only option is that the Government and local councils 'start building themselves'.

***

A funeral mass for Emma Mhic Mhathúna will take place in Ballydavid, west Kerry this morning.

She was one of 221 women with cervical cancer who were given incorrect smear results, and frequently spoke publicly about being impacted by the CervicalCheck scandal.

Funeral mass for the 37-year-old takes place at 11am in Carraig Church in Ballydavid, west Kerry, with removal afterwards to St Mary's Pro Cathederal in Dublin.

A second funeral mass will take place there on Wednesday followed by burial in Maynooth, Co Kildare.

***

Donald Trump's new Supreme Court Justice has been publicly sworn-in at a ceremony at the White House.

Brett Kavanaugh has repeatedly denied sexual misconduct allegations - dating back to when he was a teenager - against him.

Mr Kavanaugh officially became a member of the country's highest court on Saturday.

President Trump yesterday apologised to him and his family, claiming the judge faced a "campaign of political and person destruction based on lies and deception".

***

Finance experts are concerned Brexit and the ongoing US-China trade war could hit economies around the world.

The International Monetary Fund says both could spark volatility in the markets, as well as slow investment.

It's downgraded its global growth forecasts for this year and next from 3.9% to 3.7%.