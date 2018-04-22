Morning top 5: Gains for Sinn Féin in poll; inspectors reach Douma; and the world marks Earth Day

Mary Lou McDonald is almost as popular as the Taoiseach.

A Behaviour and Attitudes poll in the Sunday Times brings a big boost for both Sinn Féin and its new leader.

Support for Fine Gael is up 1 to 33%, 8 points clear of Fianna Fáil - who hve dropped 2 to 25%.

Chemical weapons experts have inspected the site of a suspected attack in Syria which caused an international crisis.

Their samples from Douma could help resolve the dispute between Russia and the western allies about whether chemical weapons were used there.

The problems in Syria are top of the agenda at the UN Security Council meeting in Sweden this weekend.

One billion people in 192 countries are set to mark Earth Day today.

The focus on this year's events is to end plastic pollution.

Marches, petitions, tree planting and town clean ups are just some of the events taking place globally.

Five people were rescued by the Coast Guard on Satruday evening after their boat broke down near Dublin's Howth Head.

A a rescue team reached them within minutes, to find the craft swamped with water.

The five persons on board were transferred to the Coast Guard boat and brought to Howth Harbour

Tributes are being paid to actor Verne Troyer who has died at the age of 49.

He was best know for playing 'mini-me' in the Austin Powers series of films.

He also appeared in the first Harry Potter movie.