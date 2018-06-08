Morning top 5: Funeral of Bray shooting victim to take place; G7 summit to get under way amid trade tensions

The funeral of the man killed in the Bray Boxing Club gun attack takes place this morning.

The funeral of Bobby Messett takes place at St Mochonog's Church in Kilmacanogue in Co Wicklow.

In a statement released to the Irish Times yesterday, Katie Taylor - whose father Pete was injured in the shooting - says Messett's family 'didn't deserve this heartache' and that she's sorry for their loss.

***

The US President will be at the G7 summit in Canada today to face world leaders who are unhappy with his new trade tariffs.

Donald Trump has added a 25% levy on steel imports and 10% on aluminium imports coming from Europe, Mexico and Canada.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to have informal talks with President Trump as she tries to ensure a trade war doesn't start.

***

The Taoiseach is facing criticism as he prepares to attend a Belfast festival which some link to the republican movement.

Leo Varadkar is in the North for a visit today, where he will launch the programme for Féile an Phobail.

It includes a talk by the leaders of 'The Great Escape', when IRA prisoners broke out of Long Kesh.

As part of the trip, the Taoiseach will also visit an Orange Order museum - making him the first serving Taoiseach to do so.

***

Officials in Guatemala say the number of people who have died since a volcano erupted has gone up to 109.

The death toll rose by 10 as authorities continue to identify victims of Sunday's eruption.

There are fears the total could increase further, with nearly 200 people understood to still be missing.

***

A fresh appeal for information's being made, over the disappearance of a man in Limerick 20 years ago today.

Matthew Carroll went missing on Monday 8th June 1998 when he was aged 30.

He was last seen walking away from the Steering Wheel Pub at Roxboro Shopping Centre between 7 and 8 o'clock that night.