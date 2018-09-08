Morning top 5: Former Trump aide jailed; Sunday Business Post sale; and Irexit Freedom Party

A former member of Donald Trump's campaign team has been jailed for 14 days after admitting lying to the FBI.

George Papadopoulos was the first to plead guilty in the inquiry into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

He was also the first to detail a member of the Trump campaign having knowledge of Russian efforts to meddle - while it was going on.

****

The Sunday Business Post has been sold for an undiclosed sum.

Kilcullen Kapital Partners is to acquire the newspaper from Sunrise Media.

The two sides have been in talks for several weeks.

****

A 22-year-old man is due in court later charged in connection with a fatal road traffic collision in Co Donegal.

Gardaí are still appealing for witnesses to the incident, which involved a red 4x4 and a black Mazda car, at Dooballagh near Letterkenny on Thursday night.

A 55-year-old driver man suffered serious injuries and died at Letterkenny General Hospital.

****

A woman has told of her traumatic experience of being locked in a shipping container by a man who tortured and raped her for nine months.

Abby Hernandez, now aged 19, was 14 when she was abducted by Nathaniel Kibby in the US state of New Hampshire in 2013.

She told ABC News she became her captor's friend in order to gain his trust.

****

A new party wants to see an Irish exit from the European Union.

Irexit Freedom Party is being launched in Dublin on Saturday.

It claims the taxpayer has been burdened with €64bn in bank debt from the EU.