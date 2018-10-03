Morning top 5: Flights resume after major radar issue; Major homelessness protest to take place; US authorities investigate Trump tax-dodge reports

An investigation is underway after a problem with the Shannon Air Traffic Control radar system closed large parts of Irish airspace last night.

Flights in and out of Cork and Shannon Airport were suspended for a time – with no planes allowed to enter the impacted airspace.

Dublin and Belfast Airports were not unaffected.

In a statement, the Irish Aviation Authority said the flight restrictions were introduced in accordance with normal procedure, while the issue was being investigated.

They were lifted last night after a back-up system was deployed.

***

A major protest will take place outside the Dáil today to highlight the depth of the country's housing and homeless crisis.

The 'Raise the Roof' rally is organised by a coalition of groups and parties, including the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, Sinn Féin and The Union of Students in Ireland.

Large numbers of people are expected to turn out calling for radical change in the Government's housing policies.

Homelessness campaigner Fr Peter McVerry said it is very important that everyone affected by the housing crisis comes out and shows their support.

***

An investigation is underway in the US into reports that President Donald Trump was involved in “dubious tax schemes [...] including instances of outright fraud” as he received millions of dollars from his father’s fortune.

President Trump has always styled himself as a self-made billionaire – however a special investigation by the New York Times has revealed that he received the equivalent of at least €357m from his father.

The investigation found that Trump’s parent’s transferred over €1bn to their children, paying around $52.2m in tax on the transfer – just short of ten times less than they would have without tax avoidance schemes.

White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders has labelled the reports a "misleading attack," noting that the IRS signed off on the transactions decades ago.

***

British Prime Minister Theresa May will deliver a major speech to her party conference today - insisting Brexit will leave the country "full of promise."

She is facing criticism over her plans to leave the EU, but claims the country's now facing a "moment of opportunity."

It comes after her former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Mrs May’s ‘Chequers’ plan for Brexit was a “constitutional outrage” and called for it to be “chucked.”

Earlier the DUP – which is propping up Mrs May’s minority Government – threatened to pull the plug if it did not get its way on the Irish border backstop.

***

Irish Water is to write to 140 thousand homes and businesses around the country to inform users about problems with their supply.

The letters will go to households who get their water from 55 'at risk' public water supplies.

The supply is drinkable but sub-standard in all but two of them, which are on a boil water notice.

The problems range from traces of pesticides in the water, to inadequate barriers for cryptosporidium.