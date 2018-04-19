Morning top 5: Fine Gael losing support; Naughten under pressure; and work-related illness

Fine Gael is losing support according to the latest opinion poll.

The party has dropped three points to 31%, while the Taoiseach has gone down five.

However Leo Varadkar is still the most popular political leader in the country.

****

The Communications Minister Denis Naughten remains under pressure today over the controversy centring on a proposed merger of INM and the Celtic Media group.

It is alleged he told a representative of INM about a Broadcasting Authority review of the merger deal two months before he made it public.

That has led to claims of insider information being given to Independent News and Media.

****

The health sector has had the most days lost due to work-related injury and illness.

That is one of the key findings of the ESRI and Health and Safety Authority's research, which applies to CSO data from 2008 to 2014.

Also included in the high risk sectors are transport, construction, agriculture, forestry and fishing.

****

An investigation is underway into a fatal crash in the Donnybrook area of south Dublin that has claimed a cyclist's life.

A 19-year-old man was struck by a truck on the N11 at the junction with Greenfield Park at around 3.15pm yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

****

A new IBEC survey shows Brexit has failed to lessen firms' support for Ireland's EU membership.

The business group says the EU must be focused on ongoing positive reform.

But tax and labour market policies must be up to individual member states.