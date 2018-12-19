Morning top 5: EU to unveil no-deal Brexit plans; Ireland's competitiveness; and US gun ban

The European Commission will today unveil its latest plans for dealing with a no deal Brexit.

It is expected to warn of long border queues and scaled back flight schedules as part of preparations for the UK leaving without a deal.

Yesterday, the British cabinet agreed to step up preparations as well in case Theresa May's withdrawal agreement is voted down.

Ireland's competitiveness is facing significant losses as the economy heats up and the cost of living continues to rise.

A new report finds Ireland still has a competitive economy but warns of challenges to be overcome.

The National Competitiveness Council's annual report finds despite the turbulence of Brexit negotiations and a less favourable outlook for the global economy, Ireland's economic performance and competitiveness remains strong.

Two men are in custody this morning after drugs worth up to €100,000 were seized in Dublin.

Cocaine was found when a car was stopped on Keeper Road in Drimnagh at around 3.00pm on Tuesday afternoon.

The men, aged 18 and 36, are being questioned at Sundrive Road Garda Station.

US President Donald Trump has banned a gun device which allows semi-automatic weapons to fire like machine guns, after they were used in the Las Vegas shooting.

A ban on bump stocks was signed on Tuesday, and owners will have until late March to turn them in or destroy them.

The ban will be in force 90 days after it is published in the federal register which is expected to happen on Friday.

'It's A Wonderful Life' has been voted our favourite Christmas film.

The 1946 fantasy drama narrowly beat comedy 'Elf' in the survey of more than 7,000 people by RadioTimes.com.

'The Muppet Christmas Carol' is third, with 'Love Actually' coming in at number four.