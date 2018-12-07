Morning top 5: Drugs worth €4m seized in Dublin; MSF ends Mediterranean humanitarian operation; Government urged to increase protections for women

Six people have been arrested by Gardaí after almost €4m worth of cocaine and cannabis was seized in three separate operations in Dublin last night.

Three of the men were detained when Gardaí intercepted the handover of €3m euro worth of cocaine at a car park in Liffey Valley.

It is reported the drugs were being moved from a car with a Dutch registration plate to an Irish registered vehicle.

Meanwhile, cannabis worth €800,000 was seized on the Naas Road and €200,000 worth of cannabis was seized in Finglas.

***

The medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières has said it has been forced to end its search and rescue operations in the Mediterranean.

The organisation said a sustained campaign of obstruction by the Italian government left it with no choice but to withdraw the rescue vessel Aquarius from service.

The charity said the EU is working to force migrants back to Libyan detention centres – and said Italy had twice stripped the ship of its registration.

Over 2,000 migrants have died trying to cross the Mediterranean this year.

***

The UK Prime Minister is sending 30 of her ministers around the country today in a bid to drum up support for the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

The UK Parliament will be asked to vote on the deal next Tuesday.

With the prospect of defeat looming, there is speculation in the UK that Theresa May could offer MPs a greater say over when the Irish border backstop comes into force.

The EU has already made clear that such a move would not be acceptable.

***

The government has been accused of being too slow when it comes to tackling issues related to violence against women.

'The Irish Observatory on Violence Against Women' is calling for Ireland to ratify the Istanbul Convention.

The convention commits countries to making greater efforts to protect women against all forms of violence.

It also calls on countries to promote real equality between men and women.

***

New digital technologies will see 46,000 fewer jobs being created in Ireland over the next five years.

That's the finding of a report that says one in three Irish jobs are at high risk of being affected by high tech developments.

It warns that people with lower levels of education make up the most at risk group.

It finds that the economy must to be able to keep its 'skills architecture' up to date if Ireland is to deal with future challenges.