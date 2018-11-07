Morning top 5: Democrats to take US House of Representatives; Varadkar in Finland; and junk food ban

The Democrats look likely to take control of the US House of Representatives in midterm elections, but the Republicans have held onto a majority in the Senate.

Turnout was much higher than normal.

The election is being seen a referendum on President Donald Trump - losing a majority in the lower house would make it harder for him to push his agenda.

****

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is in Finland for discussions on Brexit.

Mr Varadkar and European Affairs Minister Helen McEntee will meet with the Finnish President and Prime Minister.

The talks will primarily focus on Brexit as well as the European summit in December and migration issues.

****

A majority of Irish adults say they want a ban on ads for junk food aimed at children.

An IPSOS/MRBI poll for the Irish Heart Foundation found 71% wanted a ban introduced.

Almost eight out of 10 people thought advertising was a contributor to childhood obesity.

****

A marathon debate on the new abortion legislation continues at the Oireachtas Health Committee on Wednesday.

Nearly 200 amendments to the bill have been tabled.

TDs and Senators spent more than nine hours discussing the finer details of the Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy Bill on Tuesday.

****

Ambulance workers are refusing to work overtime as they demand the HSE recognise their chosen union.

They are protesting over claims the HSE will not engage with the Psychiatric Nurses Association on their behalf.

This is phase two of industrial action in the dispute which has been ongoing since earlier this year.