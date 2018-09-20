Morning top 5: DUP's Ian Paisley Jr avoids by-election; clean-up work continues after Storm Ali

Ian Paisley Jr has avoided a by-election after a petition to recall the North Antrim MP failed to reach the necessary threshold.

9.4% of constituents signed the petition - short of the 10% needed to force a by-election.

The process was triggered over the MP's failure to declare two luxury family holidays that were paid for by the Sri Lankan government.

He received a 30-day suspension from the House of Commons over the controversy.

***

The clean-up operation following Storm Ali is continuing.

It hit Ireland yesterday, leaving two people dead in separate incidents in Galway and south Armagh.

Thousands of homes, farms and businesses remain without power this morning.

***

In Dublin, the Luas Green Line isn't scheduled to run between Cowper and Dawson this morning due to storm damage.

Operator Transdev says it will review the situation early this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the National Ploughing Championships will re-open this morning in Co Offaly after it was called off yesterday over safety concerns.

However, some of the 1,700 stands will remain closed after being damaged by high winds.

***

The Taoiseach's due to meet with the British Prime Minister Theresa May this morning in Austria.

The leaders are attending an informal EU summit in Salzburg, where Brexit is one of the key topics of discussion.

President of the European Council Donald Tusk says the UK's Brexit proposals on the Irish border will have to be reworked.

However, Theresa May says her 'Chequers plan' is the only way to avoid a hard border, and she's urged the EU to compromise.

***

A 48-year-old man is due to appear before Dundalk District Court later this morning charged in relation to the death of a woman in town on Tuesday.

The victim, who was in her thirties, was stabbed to death yesterday at an apartment complex in Linenhall Street.

The man was arrested a short time later.