Morning top 5: DUP MPs abstain from Westminster votes amid Brexit tensions; three killed in Chicago hospital shooting

A preliminary review of how rape cases are conducted in Northern Ireland recommends the exclusion of the public from proceedings.

The review was initiated following the acquittal of two Irish rugby players - Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding - after a nine-week rape trial in Belfast earlier this year.

The report, from retired judge John Gillen, suggests those accused of rape should only be publicly named once charged.

It also calls for the introduction of legislation to manage the risks created by the inappropriate use of social media.

***

The British Prime Minister is facing another challenging day, as she holds her first cabinet meeting since last week's string of resignations.

The threat of a confidence vote continues to loom over Theresa May.

She's also facing a minor rebellion from the DUP, the party which props up her government.

Last night they abstained in a number of key votes in the House of Commons in protest at the draft Brexit deal.

***

In the US, three people have died in a shooting at a hospital in Chicago - including two employees and a police officer.

Officers responded after reports of shots fired inside and outside Mercy Hospital on the city's South Side.

Officials also said the suspected gunman died at the hospital.

***

The White House has 'restored' the press pass of CNN correspondent Jim Acosta.

The journalist's hard pass had been revoked following a heated exchange with Donald Trump during a recent press conference - prompting a lawsuit from CNN.

After an court victory for the network last week, the White House has now reversed its initial decision.

CNN says it's dropping the lawsuit as a result.

***

Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Crumlin says patients concerned over BRCA genetic test results can contact a dedicated helpline from this morning.

The line will operate Monday to Friday from 9am to 5.30pm on 01-409-6219.

The hospital is again offering reassurance to patients that there's no concern regarding the accuracy of the test results.