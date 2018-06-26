Morning top 5: Court to hear applications to challenge abortion referendum results; temperatures set to rise even further

The High Court is due to hear separate applications this morning from three people seeking to challenge the result of the abortion referendum.

One of them claims hundreds of university students weren’t properly registered to vote.

They applicants are not automatically entitled to have their applications heard, but must first convince the court they have a legitimate case.

***

Temperatures are set to rise even further today, as the heatwave continues.

Met Éireann's predicting top temperatures of 28 degrees later, but they're set to increase further later in the week.

The hot and dry spell has put pressure on water supplies, and Irish Water is monitoring reservoir levels at a number of locations.

***

The Government is to set up a group to examine an easier way to settle some medical negligence claims.

The expert group will look at resolving cases where there is no dispute over liability from the outset.

Cases where there are catastrophic birth injuries or certain vaccine damage claims will also be looked at.

The Cabinet is expected to approve the setting up of an independent group this morning and a report is expected in six months.

***

An investigation is continuing into an alleged serious assault on a heavily pregnant woman in the Listowel area of Co Kerry.

The woman was admitted to University Hospital Kerry over the weekend, where her baby was delivered stillborn.

A man in his 20s was arrested by gardaí in connection with the assault.

He was later released without charge, and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

***

Donald Trump says he is "surprised" Harley Davidson is moving production of EU-bound motorbikes out of the USA.

The company has announced the move to avoid tariffs in an escalating trade dispute started by the US President.

The firm says European customers would be paying €1,800 more if it did nothing - but Mr Trump has tweeted urging the company to "be patient".