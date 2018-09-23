Morning top 5: Corbyn to back second Brexit referendum if Labour votes for it; €1.2m in cash seized in Dublin and Wexford

The UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said he would back a second EU referendum if party members call for him do so at his party conference.

The conference gets under way in Liverpool today, only days after EU leaders rejected elements of Theresa May's 'Chequers' plan.

Mr Corbyn says if the British prime minister can't deliver on Brexit she should call a general election.

***

The Foreign Affairs Minister has announced additional funding of €1 million to the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees.

In August, Donald Trump announced he was cutting all US funding for UNRWA.

Simon Coveney's announcement of additional funding from Ireland - bringing the total Irish contribution this year to €7 million - coincided with the Irish visit of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas yesterday.

***

Two people have been taken to hospital after being injured in a stabbing incident in County Louth.

The incident happened in Doolargy Avenue in Dundalk at around 6:30pm yesterday evening.

The victims have been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda and are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Two men have been arrested.

***

Gardaí are continuing to question four men arrested after the seizure of €1.2 million in cash.

Yesterday's seizure was a result of searches in Dublin and Wexford by gardaí targeting organised crime.

Four men - aged aged 29, 38, 44 and 47 - were arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

***

Fianna Fáil has narrowed the gap with Fine Gael in the latest opinion poll.

Micheál Martin's party is up four points as he enters final budget negotiations with the government.

They stand on 25% support, as Fine Gael falls two to 32%.

Sinn Féin have dropped to 20%, while Labour are back up to 5%.