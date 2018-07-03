Morning top 5: Children to receive dive training to escape Thai cave; Push for Security Council seat underway; Gardaí questioning man over Cork death

A major operation is continuing in Thailand to rescue 12 boys and their football coach who have been trapped in flooded cave system for 10 days.

Thai authorities have announced plans to teach the group how to dive in order to bring them the 2.5 miles to the cave mouth.

The group will also be provided with enough food to last them for four months.

Rescuers finally reached the group yesterday and found them trapped on a muddy ledge inside the cave.

***

Ireland's two year campaign to win a seat on the UN Security Council is underway after the official launch in New York overnight.

The Taoiseach and Tánaiste stressed how Ireland's history of peacekeeping could bring a unique voice to the council.

The country is competing with Norway and Canada for one of two spaces on the council in 2021.

Musician Bono said Ireland’s history of famine, occupation and economic ruin makes it the perfect candidate for a seat.

***

A post-mortem will take place later on the body of a man found dead in his home in Cork yesterday.

66-year-old Joe O' Callaghan was found by his wife in Douglas yesterday morning.

Gardaí say he died in suspicious circumstances.

A 21-year-old man's been arrested and is still being questioned today.

Investigations are ongoing.

***

A quarter of workers believe they will never be able to buy a new home.

That's according to a new financial survey carried out by Aviva.

The data also reveals that 41% of people who rent say they're struggling financially.

And it found women are more likely than men to live in rented accommodation.

***

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an assault that's left a Dublin teenager in a serious condition in hospital.

The 17-year-old boy was rushed to Beaumont Hospital with head injuries after the attack in the Ronanstown area of West Dublin.

Gardaí say he was assaulted at around 1am yesterday, during a argument in Rowlagh Gardens involving a number of people.