Morning top 5: Cervical Check helpline goes live this morning; British toddler Alfie Evans dies

A Cervical Check helpline goes live from 9am this morning on 1800 45 45 55.

A senior medical team has been sent in to take charge of the programme.

The National Women's Council of Ireland has welcomed the decision to call an independent review.

***

Donald Trump says he's looking forward to a meeting with North Korea's leader, and that it "should be quite something".

The US President has congratulated Kim Jong Un and his South Korean counterpart for holding historic peace talks.

But he's warned that American will continue to put maximum pressure on Pyongyang until "denuclearisation occurs".

***

Gardaí say they're investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman following an incident on a farm in Portumna, Co Galway.

The woman, who was in her mid 70s, was struck by an agricultural vehicle shortly after 4pm today, on a farm near Boula.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the woman was pronounced dead a short time later.

***

Alfie Evans - the toddler at the centre of a High Court legal battle in the UK - has died.

He had a degenerative brain condition and his life support was withdrawn on Monday at Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool.

His parents had been fighting to take him to Italy for treatment.

In posts on social media they say they're 'absolutely heartbroken.'

***

Merchants Quay Ireland's welcoming reports that negotiations are at advanced stage to make suboxone more widely available to drug users.

The national homeless and drugs charity says it is used to treat opioid addiction.

It says it'll mean people caught in addiction will have more options in their treatment.