Morning top 5: Cervical Check clinical director stands down; Katie Taylor unifies world lightweight titles

Professor Gráinne Flannelly has stood down from her position as the clinical director of Cervical Check following the recent controversy over smear test results.

She says she's stepping aside to allow the programme to continue its important work.

Prof Flannelly added that she's sorry recent events have caused "distress and worry to women".

***

The National Association of General Practitioners has expressed concern at the outsourcing of smear tests.

However, as controversy surrounding the operation of Cervical Check continues, the NAGP is urging women to continue getting tested.

The group is welcoming the Government's decision to facilitate repeat tests at no extra cost.

***

Katie Taylor says it's 'a dream come true' to become the unified women's world lightweight boxing champion.

The Bray fighter is now the WBA and IBF title holder, after defeating Argentina's Victoria Bustos on points at New York's Barclay's Centre.

Taylor was given the nod by all the three judges after ten rounds, and it ends Bustos' five-year reign as IBF champion.

***

Fine Gael is still the most popular party in the country, according to the latest political poll.

However that's despite the party dropping a point, and a rise in support for Fianna Fail.

The latest Sunday Business Post/Red C poll shows Fine Gael on 32% - still seven points ahead of Fianna Fáil, which is up one at 25%.

***

South Korea claims North Korea's nuclear test site will close next month.

A spokesperson for President Moon Jae In says the site will be decommissioned in public, with international experts will be invited to watch.

The spokesperson added: "North Korea will also change its time zone, currently half an hour behind Korea time, to match that of the South."