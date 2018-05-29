Morning top 5: Cabinet to discuss abortion legislation; Jastine Valdez remains returned to the Philippines

Cabinet will discuss the timeline for new abortion laws today.

Health Minister Simon Harris will introduce legislation into the Dáil before the summer recess that could be passed by the end of the year.

The Oireachtas Health Committee is expected to schedule extra sittings to bring in the changes as soon as possible.

****

The remains of murder victim Jastine Valdez are being returned to her native Philippines today.

Accompanied by her parents, the student's remains are being flown out from Dublin Airport to Manila.

She is to be buried in her home town of Aritao.

****

Hundreds of people attended a vigil in Dunleer, Co Louth last night to remember murdered teenager Cameron Reilly.

The body of the 18=year-old was found in a field in the town on Saturday morning.

Eighteen candles were lit in the church to symbolise each year of his life.

****

Concerns are being raised that gardaí on the front line are not being trained properly on how to use firearms.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) says its members also are not trained to deal with major terrorism attacks.

It is just one of the issues being discussed at the GRA's annual conference in Wexford, which has also heard calls for body cams and tasers.

****

The medical card dental scheme is a "disgrace to both patients and dentists".

That is according to the Irish Dental Association, which has found that 97% of dentists do not have confidence in the scheme, while three in four want to quit.

It says the system is "broken and underfunded" and is asking for a new contract.