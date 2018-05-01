Morning top 5: Cabinet to consider launching Cervical Check inquiry; Sugar tax comes into affect; Iran accused of lying over nuclear weapons programme

The cabinet will consider plans for a statutory investigation into the CervicalCheck scandal this morning.

Yesterday, the HSE confirmed that 17 women whose test results were reviewed as part of an audit of Ireland’s national cervical screening programme have died.

Of the 208 women whose results were scrutinised, only 46 were informed about the history of their smear tests.

The Minister for Health is expected to ask HIQA to carry out a root and branch review of the programme, and investigate why 162 women were never told about the audit.

***

The sugar tax comes into effect today.

People will be paying an extra 30% per litre for drinks that are high in sugar.

The tax is expected to generate up to €40m in the first year.

It is hoped the sugar tax will play an important part in tackling Ireland's obesity crisis – with one in four Irish children currently overweight or obese.

***

A man has been arrested over the disappearance of a woman in County Sligo.

30-year-old Natalia Karaczyn has been missing from her home in Crozon Park since Sunday morning.

Gardaí are treating her disappearance as suspicious and are concerned for her safety.

Yesterday a 32-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody this morning at Ballymote Garda Station.

***

Israel has accused Iran of lying about a nuclear weapons programme.

The country’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Iran has continued to preserve and expand the programme - despite signing a deal in 2015 to curb such ambitions in return for reduced sanctions.

Iran insists the allegation is "ridiculous" - and designed to affect the US President Donald Trump’s decision on whether to scrap the agreement.

President Trump has said the situation is unacceptable and has pledged to decide whether to walk away from the nuclear deal with Iran “on or before the 12th” of May.

***

Cardinal George Pell, the Vatican's Treasurer, has pleaded not guilty to historic sex abuse claims.

He'll stand trial in Melbourne accused of offences that took place across three decades from the 1970s to the 90s.

Cardinal Pell is the highest ranking official of the Catholic Church in Australia and the most senior member of the clergy to ever face sex assault charges.

His legal team say he "steadfastly" maintains his innocence.