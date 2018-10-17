Morning top 5: Brexit deal looking unlikely; Michael D Higgins tops poll; and Belfast author wins Man Booker Prize

A key European Council summit on Brexit begins on Wednesday evening, with a deal looking unlikely.

Agreement on a backstop to prevent a hard border in Northern Ireland remains the main sticking point.

The Financial Times reported that EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier is open to a possible one-year extension to the Brexit transition, should UK PM Theresa May accept a "two-tier" backstop.

****

Michael D Higgins looks on course to be re-elected as President for the next seven years.

The latest opinion polls show the current president has a commanding 66% lead - with Sean Gallagher his nearest rival on 12%.

The Irish Times/MRBI poll has Liadh Ni Riada just behind Mr Gallagher on 11% - while Joan Freeman has 5% support, Gavin Duffy is on 4% and Peter Casey has 2%.

****

400 news jobs are being created in Cork at technology outsourcing specialist Voxpro.

The new positions which will be across a variety of functions are coming on stream over the next six months.

A new office is to be opened in City Gate Mahon, which is adjacent to the company's current HQ in Cork.

****

US President Donald Trump says it "would be bad" if Saudi Arabia's crown prince knew about the murder of a journalist.

Jamal Khashoggi has not been seen for two weeks since entering the country's consulate in Istanbul.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is visiting Turkey to discuss the issue today.

****

Northern Irish author Anna Burns has won 50th Man Booker Prize with her novel 'Milkman'.

Ms Burns (56), who was born in Belfast, drew on her experience of The Troubles for the book.

She saw off competition from two British writers, two American writers and one Canadian writer.