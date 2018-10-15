Morning top 5: Brexit border impasse; Dublin shooting; and Cervical Check support group

The latest Brexit negotiations in Brussels have failed to resolve the Irish border issue.

Talks between the UK Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab and the EU's chief negotiator Michael Barnier ended on Sunday without agreement.

The major sticking point is trade across the Irish border.

****

A man in his 30s has been injured after a shooting in west Dublin.

It happened in the Neilstown area at around 11.00pm Sunday night when a man with a gun forced himself into a house in the area.

The victim was taken to Tallaght Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

****

A new support group aims to break the silence and isolation experienced by those affected by the Cervical Check scandal.

Campaigners Vicky Phelan, Stephen Teap and Lorraine Walsh launched 221+ on Sunday, with the support of a number of charities.

The group's name represents the women who had their smear tests incorrectly read, as well as those who are not yet known.

****

The former head of the Garda Press Office is understood to be facing a disciplinary inquiry; just days after the Disclosures Tribunal found he helped smear Maurice McCabe.

Garda Superintendent David Taylor was suspended at the weekend after the tribunal found he had been involved in a campaign to harm the Garda whistleblower's reputation.

The Garda Press Office has confirmed a senior officer was suspended - but said it was an employment matter and would not comment further.

****

Ireland's towns and city centres are clean - but litter is on the increase in disadvantages areas all over the country.

The results of the Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) summer survey shows Fermoy in Cork was the cleanest of the 40 towns and cities surveyed.

While parts of Galway City came at the bottom of the list.