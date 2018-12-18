Morning top 5: Body found in Cork; no-deal Brexit preparations; and online abuse against women

Gardaí in Cork are investigating after a body was found in a burnt out car near Ballincollig.

The blaze broke out at around 6:15pm in a field off the R618 Inniscarra Road and was later extinguished by emergency services.

A post-mortem is due to take place later today on the body, which has not yet been formally identified.

*****

The Cabinet will be updated on preparations for a no-deal Brexit this morning.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney will tell his ministerial colleagues how preparations are going ahead of an updated report being published on Thursday.

After last week's European Council meeting, the Taoiseach said preparations for a no-deal scenario will be stepped up.

****

Black non-Irish people are five times more likely to experience discrimination when seeking work in Ireland.

A new survey from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has found the same group of people is also two and a half times more likely to experience discrimination when in employment.

While both the Black Non-Irish and Black Irish groups are much less likely to hold a managerial or professional job.

****

Recommendations on the future of An Garda Síochána are being brought to the Government this morning by Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan.

He will give the government his response to the recent report from the Commission on the Future of Policing.

The commission made a number of recommendations aimed at freeing more Gardaí up for front line duties.

****

The largest ever study into online abuse against women has discovered black women and female journalists are the primary targets of abusive tweets.

Amnesty International carried out research covering 200,028 tweets across the UK and USA in 2017.

The organisation says although abuse is targeted at women across the political spectrum, women of colour are more likely to be impacted while black women are disproportionately targeted'.