Morning top 5: Aquarius arrives in Spain; Polls sees rise in government support; McDonald issues border warning

Ships carrying more than 600 migrants have begun to arrive in Spain - after Italy and Malta refused to let them dock in their ports.

The migrants were rescued near Libya last weekend by the humanitarian vessel, the MV Aquarius.

The ship has been at sea ever since – and its plight has highlighted the failure of EU states to deal with the influx of migrants from the Mediterranean.

Spain confirmed yesterday that it had accepted an offer from France to take in some of the migrants.

***

The Sinn Féin President has said it is not for Leo Varadkar or Micheál Martin to decide whether Sinn Fein enter government.

Mary Lou McDonald told her party’s Ard Fheis in Belfast that the people will decide, and they will be respected.

She also warned that Brexit is one test the Government cannot flunk.

Noting that the upcoming European Summit is crunch time for Brexit negotiations; she said that if Britain fails to provide an answer on a hard border, we should 'call them out.'

***

The Government is up five points to 46 percent in the latest political opinion poll.

A Behaviour & Attitudes survey for the Sunday Times also shows the recent steady increase in support for Sinn Fein appears to have stalled.

Sinn Fein on 24% and its party leader on 52% are both unchanged in June, while Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are both up one point each, to 31% and 24% respectively.

The Taoiseach's own personal satisfaction rating is up 2 points to 55%, while Fianna Fail leader Michéal Martin is up 2 to 49%.

***

Hundreds of medals have been awarded at the Special Olympics Ireland Games in Dublin this Father's Day weekend.

There have been emotional scenes with countless personal bests achieved by athletes from each of the five regions.

It is one of the largest and most inspiring sports events of the year - with multiple venues across the capital hosting 1600 athletes.

Opened by President Michael D Higgins on Friday, they will draw to a close later this evening.

***

Post primary schools on the country's islands in the Gaeltacht, are to receive extra funding.

The Government has announced a package of supports that includes an additional €15,000 per post-primary school and extra teaching resources.

While Coláiste Naomh Eoin, on Inis Meáin, has been granted independent stand-alone status.

There are five post-primary schools located on islands in the Gaeltacht in Counties Galway and Donegal.