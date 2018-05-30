Morning top 5: Adoption scandal; primary school challenges; and rickshaw regulation

Campaigners for adopted people are calling for a full garda investigation of all adoption agencies.

It follows revelations about illegal adoptions at St Patrick's Guild in Cork.

The agency registered 126 couples as the birth parents of children they were adopting, between 1946 and 1969.

****

Boys are more likely than girls to have poor literacy skills, a negative attitude towards school and emotional difficulties.

The ESRI study looked at how 9,000 children adjust to school - and found those with disabilities and special educational needs struggle more than their peers.

The report recommends teachers encouraging more play-based learning.

****

A "National Day of Action" is taking place today in solidarity with the women affected by the Cervical Check scandal.

It is being organised by the Standing4Women campaign at 25 locations around the country.

A demonstration will also take place outside the Dáil at 5.00pm.

****

Police in Kiev are investigating the shooting dead of a well-known journalist.

Arkady Babchenko was shot in the back three times as he left his apartment on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old had been an outspoken critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

****

The Oireachtas Transport Committee is set to discuss the regulation of rickshaws in Dublin and other cities later.

Transport Minister Shane Ross is to update TDs and Senators about moves to bring the cycle-powered taxis into line with other public transport providers.

The National Transport Authority has been conducting a review of rickshaw operations.