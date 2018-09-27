Morning top 5: Abortion legislation to be approved; rents continue to rise; and robotic worker fears

Laws to make abortion legal will be approved by the Cabinet this morning.

The Health Minister Simon Harris will also set out a timeline to have the new laws in place by January 1st.

It comes more than four months after the Irish people voted overwhelmingly to repeal the Eighth Amendment.

A new rent index shows a rise of €77 year-on-year in the cost of average rents across the country.

The Residential Tenancies Board says national rents grew by 7.6% per year in Q2 of 2018 - up from 6.9% in the previous quarter.

The index shows the rate of rental inflation year-on-year for existing tenancies was 4.9%, compared to 8.4% for new tenancies.

The first debate of the Presidential campaign takes place today, without two key players.

Michael D Higgins cannot make the debate due to Presidential commitments, and Seán Gallagher says he will not attend if the current President doesn't.

The four other candidates - Gavin Duffy, Peter Casey, Liadh Ni Riada and Joan Freeman - are expected to take part.

US President Donald Trump attacked China and Canada, praised North Korea and defended his embattled Supreme Court nominee during a rare news conference in New York.

He answered questions from reporters for almost 90 minutes following meetings at the UN General Assembly.

But he said he will withdraw Brett Kavanaugh - who is to appear before a Senate Judiciary Committee - from Supreme Court nomination, if he's convinced by the evidence presented.

Some 39% of Irish adults are worried about robots or artificial intelligence (AI) replacing their jobs.

The new survey from Lero found concerns rise to 49% for adults aged between 18 and 34.

Of those worried about their jobs being taken over, 11% believe that this will occur within the next five years.