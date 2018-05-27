Morning top 5: Abortion legislation due in the autumn; Gardaí investigate Louth murder; Fresh hopes for Korea Summit

New abortion laws will be before the Oireachtas within months after yesterday’s resounding ‘Yes’ vote.

On Friday, the public decided by a two-to-one landslide to repeal the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says the result is the culmination of a 'quiet revolution.'

Officials will begin drafting the legislation over the summer with the Oireachtas to debate the plans in the autumn.

***

Meanwhile the vote has fuelled calls for similar moves to be made in the North.

British Prime Minister Theresa May would have to override opposition from her Democratic Unionist Party allies in order to reform the law.

She is facing calls from members of her own Cabinet to push for change while devolved Government at Stormont remains suspended.

However, she relies on the support of the DUP – which has insisted Northern Ireland will not be bullied into change.

***

Gardaí are investigating the murder of a man in County Louth.

The 18-year-old’s body was discovered yesterday morning in a field near Dunleer.

Investigators launched a murder investigation last night after a post mortem examination was carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for information and want to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Shamrock Hill, Dunleer between 4pm on Friday and 8:30am on Saturday.

***

There are fresh hope a summit between the US and North Korea could still go ahead - after Donald Trump said negotiations are going "very well."

The President originally cancelled the meeting, which was due to happen in Singapore next month.

Speaking at the White House however he said things are "moving along very nicely" adding that the date and time for meeting “hasn’t changed.”Meanwhile, South Korean President Moon Jae-In said a surprise meeting with his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong Un yesterday was ‘productive.’

***

A state of emergency has been declared as a subtropical storm approaches Florida.

The State’s Governor Rick Scott declared the emergency for all 67 counties ahead of the arrival of subtropical Storm Alberto.

Authorities are preparing for torrential rain and severe flooding.

Residents have been warned to take the threat seriously.