Morning top 5: 10 dead after van driven into pedestrians in Toronto; Irish Water to press ahead with Shannon plans

Ten people have died and 15 are injured after a vehicle was driven into pedestrians on a busy street in Toronto.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested.

Authorities say they had no previous information on the suspect, and any motive is unknown.

However, police said the actions "definitely look deliberate".

Irish Water is going ahead with plans to bring water from the River Shannon to Dublin and the Midlands.

The €1.3bn pipeline will supply 40% of the population within the next seven years.

The plans will see water taken from the Parteen basin in North Tipperary and pumped up to 170 kilometers to the Midlands and Greater Dublin area.

Critics have argued the money would be better spent repairing leaks in the capital.

The ongoing crisis in Syria will be discussed at an international conference in Brussels today.

Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon will attend, and Trocaire is is urging him to push for more EU engagement in trying to sort out the conflict.

The charity says almost 12 million people have fled their homes since the war began, while over 13 million Syrians are in need of humanitarian assistance.

The Tánaiste is bringing a review of the Government's international trips for St Patrick's Day to cabinet this morning.

It'll say the publicity gained from the trips is unmatched by any other country's national day and is essential for securing Ireland's Brexit priorities.

29 ministers visited 92 cities in 38 countries, and the Tánaiste Simon Coveney will recommend the trips should continue.

A Dublin apartment block housing more than 50 asylum seekers is to close within weeks.

Residents of the Direct Provision centre at Watergate House on Ushers Quay have been told the lease expires in June and it will not be renewed.