More than eight million smuggled cigarettes seized in Dublin

They were found in a shipping container labeled 'car parts'

Image: Revenue

Revenue has seized 8.3 million smuggled cigarettes worth over €4.5m in Dublin.

They were discovered on Wednesday as part of an intelligence-led operation.

Officers seized the cigarettes that arrived into Dublin Port aboard a vessel from Rotterdam.

They were identified in a shipping container said to contain 'car parts'.

Image: Revenue

The cigarettes were 'cheap whites' branded 'RGD Magnum' and 'Mark 1' with a retail value of over €4.5m.

Revenue say this represents a loss to the exchequer of approximately €3.6m.

Investigations are on-going.


