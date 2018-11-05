More than 50,000 fathers take two-week paternity benefit, figures reveal

More fathers are taking paternity benefit, according to the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection.

It says 51,409 men have availed of the two-week payment since it was introduced in September 2016.

This includes some 4,100 self-employed people.

The paternity benefit is a payment for employed and self-employed people who are on paternity leave from work and covered by PRSI.

It is paid for two weeks and is available for any child born or adopted on or after September 1st 2016.

The leave can be taken at any time within the first six months following the birth or adoption placement.

The current rate of the paternity benefit is €240 per week - but this will increase to €245 per week from March 25th 2019.

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty has welcomed the uptake: "I am delighted that working parents, both employees and self-employed, are availing of their PRSI to get two weeks paid paternity benefit following the birth or adoption of their baby.

"The Government recognises the importance of providing support for parents of young children and is very much aware that the first year in a child's life is of particular importance.

"I was particularly pleased to secure a new parental benefit scheme which will allow both parents to access additional paid parental leave in the first year of their child's life.

"This means that both parents will have access to an additional two weeks each of parental benefit, which will also be paid at the rate of €245 per week."

It is expected that this scheme will be introduced in late 2019 after the necessary legislation is in place.