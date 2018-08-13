More than 300 injured after platform collapse at Spanish festival

More than 300 people have been injured following the collapse of a wooden platform at a music festival in northern Spain.

The incident happened at the O Marisquiño festival in Vigo at around midnight local time (11pm Irish time) last night.

313 people were injured - five seriously - following the incident.

Local media has reported that two of those seriously injured were children.

There have been no reports of fatalities.

The local mayor told reporters that festival-goers were watching Mallorcan rap artist Rels B perform when the collapse occurred.

Many of those caught up in the collapse are reported to have fallen into the sea below.

However, officials said there was no indication that anybody was trapped underneath the collapsed structure.

Investigations are now taking place in a bid to establish the cause of the collapse.

It is believed 'structural issues' could be to blame, according to a statement from the Port Authority.

O Marisquiño is described as an 'urban culture and action sports festival', and was holding its 18th edition this year.