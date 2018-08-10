More than €250,000 in cash seized in Drogheda

Gardaí in Co Louth have seized more than €250,000 in cash.

At 2pm yesterday afternoon, officers and detectives - assisted by the Armed Support Unit - carried out searches of buildings at a halting site at Mell in Drogheda.

The cash was discovered during the search.

An amount of what's believed to be cocaine was also found, and is estimated to be worth around €5,000.

No arrests were made.

The search came as part of an operation targeting members and the activities of rival organised crime gangs.

Gardaí in Drogheda say their investigations are ongoing.