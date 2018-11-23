More than 20 dead after two separate attacks in Pakistan

More than 20 people have been killed in two separate attacks in Pakistan.

It's reported that at least 20 people were killed in a bomb attack in the Orakzai tribal area in the north-west of the country.

BBC reports the blast happened in a mostly Shia district.

Separately, three gunmen attempted to attack the Chinese consulate in the city of Karachi at around 9am local time on Friday.

They did not manage to reach the consulate itself, and were killed following a shootout with security forces.

Two Pakistani police officers were killed, while Chinese officials said none of their citizens were injured.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the attacks.

He said: "My prayers go to the victims & their families.

"I am absolutely clear both these attacks are part of a planned campaign to create unrest in the country by those who do not want Pakistan to prosper."

He added: "Let there be no doubt in anyone's mind that we will crush the terrorists, whatever it takes."