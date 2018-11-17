More than 1,000 missing in California as death toll from devastating wildfire rises to 71

More than 1,000 people are now missing in California following the devastating wildfires throughout the state, officials have said.

The number of people killed has also risen to 71, after a further eight bodies were discovered by search teams.

Butte County sheriff Kory Honea explained: "Of the 71 human remains that we have found, we have tentatively identified 58 of those individuals - and we are waiting on DNA confirmation to be able to say conclusively who they are."

Speaking on Friday evening local time, he said the list of unaccounted for individual stands at 1,011 - an increase of 380 compared to the previous day.

Sheriff Honea stressed that the missing persons list is 'dynamic', with officials urging anyone who is no longer missing to contact them so their name can be removed from the list.

Residences leveled by the wildfire line a neighborhood in Paradise, California. Picture by: Noah Berger/AP/Press Association Images

The largest of the California wildfires - called the Camp Fire - is now raging across almost 150,000 acres.

More than 5,600 firefighters are working to tackle the blaze, with two dozen helicopters and hundreds of fire vehicles being used.

Around 10,000 homes have been destroyed, along with hundreds of business premises.

Entire neighbourhoods have been decimated by the deadly blaze, with the city of Paradise among the worst affected areas.

US President Donald Trump is preparing to visit California later today to meet some of those affected by the fires.