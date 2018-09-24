More than 100 new jobs for Clare, Limerick and Tipperary

Nine small businesses are to create 106 jobs in Clare, Limerick and Tipperary.

The jobs are coming on-stream in Mack Engineering, Horizon Offsite Ltd and Phil Purcell Engineering Ltd in Tipperary; Limerick-based Black Bear Software, Celignis Ltd and ABS Engineering Control; and AiP Thermoform Packaging Ltd, Core Optimisation and Vanderlust Campervans in Clare.

Recruitment for the new jobs began over the summer and all roles are due to come on stream by December 2020 across engineering, digital marketing, software and packaging industries.

Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Pat Breen, is meeting staff from all nine companies on Monday.

Making the announcement in Clare, he said: "I warmly welcome these 106 Local Enterprise Office supported jobs.

"In a challenging business environment, LEO clients have contributed substantially to economic development throughout the country and I want to pay tribute to the company owners and their teams on their performance to date."

Anna Marie Delaney, chairperson of the County and City Management Association EECC Committee, added: "These new jobs are a fantastic boost for the mid-west area, and a great example of how small and developing businesses are contributing to regional jobs growth and balanced economic recovery.

"Today’s announcement is an opportunity to recognise and highlight the variety of industries and job opportunities that exist around the country.