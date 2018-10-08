More houses, better schools and flying cars: Children offer their Budget proposals

Flying cars, making houses more colourful, and building more homes and hospitals... these are some of the things Ireland's children would do if they were in charge of the country's finances.

Children's charity Barnardos has released a video ahead of tomorrow's Budget.

In the video, a number of children explain what they would do if they were put in charge of 'Ireland's money'.

The charity says it believes listening to children is important when deciding on spending priorities for the year ahead.

In a statement, Barnardos says: "With 1 in 9 children in Ireland living in consistent poverty, now is the time for the Government to right the wrongs these children have experienced and to make a commitment to tackle child poverty once and for all by investing in children in Budget 2019."

In the charity's own pre-Budget submission, they propose a range of measures they would like to see introduced.

That includes an additional 8 weeks paid parental leave, shared between both parents, in a child's first year; free school books for primary school children; and an expansion of the free pre-school programme (Early Childhood Care and Education Scheme) so it starts at a child's second birthday.