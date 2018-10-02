More Bus Éireann routes should be put out to tender, NTA says

The National Bus & Rail Union (NBRU) has warned of 'looming' industrial action amid proposals to privatise more Bus Éireann routes.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) has said a further tranche of services should be put out to tender.

A consultation report has proposed to enter into another direct award contract with Bus Éireann in 2019, and to amend that contract in 2021 to reduce the services within that contract by up to 10%.

It also said the removed services should be provided through a separate contract following an open tender process.

The routes proposed to be tendered are largely in the Dublin commuter belt area.

The NTA said: "It is proposed to enter into a direct award contract with Bus Éireann for a further five-year period from 1st December 2019 up to the end of November 2024, with the exception of some routes serving the Dublin commuter area.

"These routes will be included in a December 2019 direct award contract, but with the proviso that the authority would remove them from the direct award contract and put them out to a competitive tender.

"Bus Éireann will be free to enter that process as a bidder."

But NBRU general-secretary Dermot O'Leary said: "The announcement by the NTA this morning of its intention to tender out 10% of Bus Éireann Routes and the privatisation of State jobs is something that will be vigorously opposed by the NBRU.

"The determination of the NTA, supported by the Thatcherite ideology of the Fine Gael-led Government, to aggressively attack semi-state jobs cannot be allowed to go unchallenged by those from across the political spectrum that profess to oppose the privatisation of State services.

"Handing over millions of taxpayers money to private Corporations whilst at the same time paying workers a pittance is nothing less than a State supported race to the bottom".

Anne Graham is chief executive officer of the NTA: "These proposals are carefully balanced to continue to introduce competition into the bus market in a structured manner that safeguards the delivery of services for the customer and maintains the on-going improvement of the public’s bus services.

"Dublin Bus and Bus Eireann now have a greater level of certainty so that can plan for the next five years, and of course they can also tender for services where appropriate.

"Private bus operators will be able to compete for some routes while the public will always have a decent and reliable Public Service Obligation service, provided by a combination of incumbent operators and operators that are new to the market."

Dublin Bus

The NTA also said that Dublin Bus should retain service levels at 2019 levels at least, and that there should be no further tendering processes which would reduce service levels by the company.

It said: "The authority considers that the general interest would be best served in the coming five years by Dublin Bus retaining the same level of services as they will have in November 2019.

"It is not anticipated that the network review currently under way, will be finalised and specified in detail in advance of the date by which the authority will award the 2019 contract.

"Early in the lifetime of the new contract, and once the final Bus Connects route network is confirmed, the authority will seek to work with Dublin Bus to amend or revise these routes and service levels to agree with those in the final Bus Connects network.

"This will require the authority to negotiate a series of contract service variations with Dublin Bus, but NTA is proposing that there should be no reduction or diminution in overall service levels provided by Dublin Bus."

The documents relate to services from December 2019 to December 2024.

Dublin Bus CEO, Ray Coyne, has welcomed the announcement.

He said: "We will now carefully consider this proposal but we believe it reflects the success Dublin Bus has delivered and means we would continue to operate all Public Service Obligation routes in Dublin for the next five years, excluding those previously tendered in 2017.

"I believe this will ensure that public transport users in the city will continue to experience the best bus service possible.

"As Ireland's largest public transport provider, our employees are committed to delivering a safe, reliable and efficient network of services which meet the needs of the people of Dublin".

British firm Go-Ahead is in the process of taking over the operation of 24 existing bus routes - or 10% of the network - in the capital.

Consultation

The NTA is undertaking a public consultation on these proposals.

It is inviting written submissions or observations before the closing date of 5.00pm on Tuesday October 30th.

