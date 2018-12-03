Monday's weather: Sunny spells and showers with a cold night  

Today

Early frost in some northern areas soon clearing, with sunny spells developing and just the odd coastal shower.

Dull, damp and misty elsewhere, with some heavy rain in places, but drying out gradually later this morning.

Some sunshine coming through by early afternoon.

Top temperatures 7 to 11 C., in moderate northwest breezes.

Tonight

Cold tonight, with mostly clear skies.

Lowest temperatures plus 1 to -2 C., with a widespread hard frost and some icy stretches on roads.

Some patches of mist and fog will form also.