Monday's weather: Warm day with sunny spells; highest temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees

Information supplied by Met Éireann
Dense patches of mist and fog for a time this morning.
These will clear to give a warm day with sunny spells and a good deal of dry weather.
A few showers will develop in the afternoon and evening, these most likely in the midlands, south and west.
Highest temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees with light variable breezes, a little cooler along coasts.
Tonight will be dry with clear spells and with patches of mist and fog developing.
Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.